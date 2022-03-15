Selena Quintanilla to release new album expected in April 2022

Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News the new album produced by Warner Music will have 13 songs.
According to her father, Selena's brother was able to work on her voice with computers.
Some of them are previously released songs with different musical arrangements. The album could be available sometime in April, but no official release date has not been released.
"If it was cumbia, it could be a ballad," Abraham Quintanilla said in the interview.
