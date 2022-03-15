music news

Selena Quintanilla to release new album expected in April 2022

Selena Quintanilla to release 2022 album

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nearly three decades after we lost the queen of Tejano music, there's a new Selena Quintanilla album coming out.

Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News the new album produced by Warner Music will have 13 songs.

According to her father, Selena's brother was able to work on her voice with computers.

Some of them are previously released songs with different musical arrangements. The album could be available sometime in April, but no official release date has not been released.

"If it was cumbia, it could be a ballad," Abraham Quintanilla said in the interview.



Selena's legacy lives on with her fans.

