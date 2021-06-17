New selfie studio opens in Fayetteville shopping center

Appointments can be booked from Sunday through Monday

Tuesday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two young entrepreneurs left the corporate world behind to start a unique business during a pandemic.Selfie Wrld Fayetteville is a photo experience and the first of its kind in the city. The business is equipped with unique booths with different themes to create the perfect picture.For the past year, Sabrina Hendley-Hunter and Aneisha Bussey have been working around the clock to bring the franchise to the Sandhills but it wasn't easy. After leaving their jobs in the healthcare industry during the pandemic, they faced many ups and downs but ultimately decided there was no better time to go for their dreams."During the pandemic, we realized well you know we don't want to go back into the cooperate world because we know how hard it is to have a family and kids," said Hunter.The co-owner says the two always talked about going into business together, both are HBCU graduates; Sabrina went to Fayetteville State University and Aneisha went to North Carolina Central University.For most people, the idea of leaving their job during the height of a pandemic to start a new career isn't the best path but these two young women didn't let that get in the way."Our parents were concerned because of financial stability but because our faith was stronger than our fear I think that's what carried us through," Bussey said.Opening the business was no easy task, both are each other's rock to lean on when times are tough.The unique part of Selfie Wrld is it's a new idea that is picking up a lot of attention in the social media age -- something they see only getting bigger and more ripe with opportunity.Selfie Wrld Fayetteville is located in 435 Westwood Shopping center with the following hours: