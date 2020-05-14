WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The Los Angeles Times is reporting the FBI served a search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's Washington home on Wednesday night.
Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.
Burr turned over his cell phone to FBI agents in connection with a justice department investigation into his stock sales, according to the Times report. ABC11 is working to independently confirm the report.
Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
FBI serves search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home: Report
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News