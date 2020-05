FBI serves search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home: Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The Los Angeles Times is reporting the FBI served a search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's Washington home on Wednesday night.Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.Burr turned over his cell phone to FBI agents in connection with a justice department investigation into his stock sales, according to the Times report. ABC11 is working to independently confirm the report.Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.