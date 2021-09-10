september 11th

How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks

A lot of things changed after 9/11, but one of the biggest was the creation of the TSA.
By Walter Perez
EMBED <>More Videos

How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after 9/11

PHILADELPHIA -- It wasn't that long ago when there was no such thing as a Transportation Security Administration, a time when airport security screenings were not nearly as thorough and anyone without a ticket could walk with a friend or loved one all the way to the gate to see them depart.

There was no centralized security detail and most airports simply hired private local security firms to do the job.

A lot of things changed after 9/11 but that was among the biggest. The TSA was born just a few months after the attack, and it has been growing and adapting ever since.

"We have to try and always stay one step ahead of what they might be plotting and planning, but we are an agile agency. Certainly much more agile than we were in the past," said Gerardo Spero, Federal Security Director for the TSA in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 recalls effort to help at Ground Zero after 9/11 attacks
EMBED More News Videos

Action News anchor Walter Perez sat down with members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 who answered the call on September 11, 2001.



Spero gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the layers and layers of security in place at Philadelphia International Airport. In fact, those passenger screenings begin long before you reach the airport.

"It starts with basically passenger vetting when you make your reservation. It gets sent through a system and then the results come back on whether you fall into a high-risk, regular, or low-risk category," he said.

Then, of course, you have the screenings that take place before you board. Liquids, gels and aerosols have been banned on flights for years.

Local 9/11 Memorials: See map of more than 100 locations


Still, those are among the myriad items that are confiscated every day. Spero admits he has a hard time understanding how so many people using Philadelphia International Airport still don't know what you cannot bring onto a plane.

That includes undisclosed firearms.

"This year I believe we are up to seven or eight firearms, which if you adjust for volume is about a 30% increase over what we've seen in previous years," he said.

Brian Carolina, a supervising transportation security officer, says there is another concern besides weeding out potential terrorists. Namely, irate passengers.

"A few of the supervisors and officers have been assaulted by passengers at other airports. You have to keep that in mind. Every time they call for a supervisor it can be a myriad of things that can be going on," he said.

By the way, attacking a TSA officer is a federal offense.

Today, the TSA runs on a multi-billion dollar budget while employing more than 60,000 security personnel.

"We are all working really hard to make sure you're safe, and it's good to see that aviation is picking back up again and we will be here. We've been here all through COVID, and we will be here no matter what happens," said Spero.

The TSA is also charged with protecting our railways, mass transit, ports, pipelines and, of course, screening passengers and baggage at more than 450 U.S. airports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth philadelphiaair travelterrorismphiladelphia international airporttsaseptember 11th
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11TH
NC-based airline agent remembers mid-air call about 9/11 hijacking
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
With elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11
NatGeo photo exhibit shows never-before-seen objects from 9/11 attacks
TOP STORIES
NC-based airline agent remembers mid-air call about 9/11 hijacking
Dr. Fauci optimistic kids can start getting vaccinated this fall
NC grandpa tricked into sending money to fake grandson
NC children make up third of latest COVID-19 cases
Cooper vetoes bill opposing Critical Race Theory in schools
Big companies requiring vaccination; are small businesses next?
Show More
LATEST: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID, CDC says
Suspect in shooting at Person County Courthouse dies
School nurses face 'challenging' year with staff shortage
WCPSS bus drivers sound alarm about shortage, demand pay increase
One year later: Andy Banks' family celebrates his life
More TOP STORIES News