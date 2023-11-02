Former Christian school employee pleads guilty in sex offense investigation 2 years after charged

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two years after she was charged with felonies in an investigation that involved sexual misconduct with a child, a North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty.

As part of the plea deal, the charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

The investigation started in March 2021 after the child's family told deputies the suspect, identified as Tammy Moran, had sexual misconduct with their child. At the time of the allegations, Moran worked in the finance office at the Cape Fear Christian Academy in Harnett County.

On March 19, 2021, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Tammy Tyner Moran with two felony counts of sexual act by a substitute parent and one felony count of embezzlement.

More than two years later, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Moran pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation, and must register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office confirms.