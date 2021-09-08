movie

'Shang-Chi' star Florian Munteanu talks about role as super-human villain 'Razor Fist'

Director Destin Daniel Cretton keeps film true to Asian-cultural heritage
By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

'Shang-Chi' star talks about role as super-human villain 'Razor Fist'

CHICAGO -- He's not a robot but "Razor Fist" is a super-human villain in the latest Marvel movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

RELATED: 'Shang-Chi' smashes Labor Day box office records with $71.4M debut

ABC 7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders talked to the director of the Labor Day record-breaking blockbuster and the villain himself.

"Raw, massive and big," is how actor Florian Munteanu said the character of Razor Fist was first introduced to him.

RELATED: Simu Liu is Marvel's first Asian superhero in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

"How did they do that arm thing?" Sanders asked.

"So they cut my arm off and they put a blade in. No! They were just putting a green glove above my arm, CGI Marvel makes it happen," explained Munteanu.

The film's director is Destin Daniel Cretton.

"I love the action in this movie, I love the big set pieces, it's equally as important for me to really hone in on the family drama," said Cretton.

RELATED: Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates

Cretton said it was important to keep the cultural heritage of the film pure.

"We took a lot of care in making sure that the team that we hired, the creatives that we surrounded ourselves with were people who were from mainland China, Hong Kong and from Chinese American backgrounds.

The dialogue around every scene in this movie was influenced by the collective experience of our diverse group," said Cretton. "I think it is the only way to move forward into the future and keep our industry healthy and alive."

SEE MORE:



Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
'Shang-Chi' actress Awkwafina talks about groundbreaking film for Asian artists
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reflects on success, AAPI representation, boba and karaoke
'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu hears fans chant his name at world premiere

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomovieactorsummer blockbusterasian americantheater
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Celebrating 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Simu Liu's life changing role in Marvel Universe
Take a wild trip with John Cena on 'Vacation Friends'
Kiwi, mini therapy horse from Raleigh, stars in feature film
TOP STORIES
Hope Mills boy, 11, says he fought off attacker on way to school
Firefighters reflect on 9/11 response ahead of 20th anniversary
WEATHER: Storms tonight could bring damaging winds, hail
NC school districts face rising facility costs amid aging buildings
LATEST: At least 2 children in SC have died from COVID this month
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, doctors brace for flu season
Show More
Father drowns trying to save son at Wrightsville Beach beach
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Durham students start petition for more virtual learning options
SC lawyer whose son and wife were killed has law license suspended
3-year-old killed when 80+ shots fired at Charlotte home
More TOP STORIES News