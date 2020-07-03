WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
Have an antenna? You need to rescan your TV
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
everyday heroes
Share your heroes: Harvey Clark
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community
hidden heroes
everyday heroes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EVERYDAY HEROES
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
Share Your Heroes: Nurse Domonique McGeachy
Raleigh 9-year-old spends each day giving food to those in need
Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees 'rapid viral spread' before holiday weekend
New data gives Dr. Tilson hope about NC students returning to school
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
NC woman thankful for surgeon who braided hair before surgery
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
LIST: Virtual, drive-up and in-person July 4 fireworks in our area
UNCW professor gets $500K settlement amid backlash from post
Show More
Don's Big Recipe: That Strawberry Thing
What you need to know before going to a NC State Park this weekend
Police arrest 20 demonstrators for blocking traffic on Capital Blvd
Traffic Alert: Glendwood Ave closed near Crabtree Mall
NFL to play Black anthem before Week 1 games: AP
More TOP STORIES News