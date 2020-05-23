1 injured, another dead in Harnett County shooting

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Harnett County.

Harnett County deputies first responded to the report of a shooting along Carter Lane in the Shawtown Community of Lillington. Upon arrival, deputies found Montice Williams, 31, of Benson who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies tell ABC11 they then found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the 890 block of Shawtown Road.

Authorities did not release the name of the victims at this time or if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shootings.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lillingtonharnett countyjohnston countyshootingharnett county newsjohnston county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1,107 more COVID-19 cases is state's highest one-day total
Hair salons open with added safety measures
Holly Springs gym owner frustrated by Phase 2 snub
Lawsuit: NC laws expose many voters to virus risks
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Battleship North Carolina to reopen on Tuesday
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
Show More
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Police looking for car linked to Edgecombe County double shooting
More TOP STORIES News