23-year-old woman shot while driving in Wendell, deputies say

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot in the back while driving on Highway 97 overnight.

Deputies were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Indian Trail where they found Peyton Brooks, 23, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Witnesses said Brooks and two friends were traveling down Highway 97 when two men followed their car along the road and fired rounds - only striking Brooks.

Brooks was taken to WakeMed.

Wake deputies are actively searching for persons of interest on this case. If anyone may have witnessed the incident are asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at 919-856-6911.
