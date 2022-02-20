One injured and several in custody after shooting at Baymont Inn Motel in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning at the Baymont Inn Motel in Dunn.Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Jackson Road at around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Wake Med in Raleigh with non-life-threatening injuries.Dunn police department says there were several other people taken into custody and they believe the incident to be isolated.The incident remains under investigation.