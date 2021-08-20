Don't answer the door: Wake County deputies searching for shooting suspects near Knightdale

@WakeSheriff deputies are currently searching for two subjects believed to be connected to a reported shooting in from of a business at Knighdale Blvd. and Old Milburnie. pic.twitter.com/YIjPMIwQ4l — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 20, 2021

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects in a Wake County shooting are on the run and have put a neighborhood on high alert.Wake County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects were connected to a reported shooting at a business at Knightdale Boulevard and Old Milburnie Road.Investigators said one person had to be taken to the hospital after the shooting. Their condition has not been released.Deputies are searching around the Car Cosmetology business located just west of Knightdale.Deputies said the suspects could be a danger to others. They are warning residents in the area to not answer any knocks on their door or doorbell rings.Stay with ABC11 as we gather updates on this case.