Shopping

Beaba recalls baby food steam cooker/blender after reports of glass bowls shattering

Recalled Beaba Babycook Neo. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Beaba is recalling its Babycook Neo baby food steam cooker and blender combo.

The company says it has received 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents with minor injuries.

The recall affects all Babycook Neos bought between July 2018 and February 2019 in the U.S. and Canada. The Babycook Neos were sold at stores including Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath and Beyond and others.

For more information on the recall, visit beabausa.com or visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News