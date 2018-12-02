SHOPPING

British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees

Retailer Argos says the top-only tree will "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws." (argos.co.uk)

Steffie Drucker
A British company is taking a play out of Elaine Benes' book and is selling only the top half of a Christmas tree.

The top-only trees are artificial, but "stunning (sic) realistic-looking" and "perfect for any room," according to Argos, the retailer selling them.

The half-tree is perfect for households with curious, crawling children, Grinch-like kitties or lots of presents to pile high.

The shrub stands about 6 ft. tall and is "unique and more attractive," according to the retailer. It's available for about $25 in traditional, pre-lit green or you can buy one adorned in fake snow for close to $48.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingchristmaschristmas treecatsgiftsholidayholiday shoppingu.s. & world
SHOPPING
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
9 books sure to make great gifts this holiday season
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
Raleigh man charged with assault after fight with cab driver
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in 1-95 RV crash
Duke University trustees approve Carr Building renaming
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
NC Army National Guard troops return home to emotional reunions
More News