SHOPPING

Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Sears is closing the Crabtree Valley Mall store.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Sears is closing its department store in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley Mall as part of an ongoing nationwide effort to streamline operations.

Sears Holdings said the Raleigh store, which has been part of the Crabtree-area landscape since 1972, is unprofitable. It is one of 46 Sears and Kmart stores that will close nationwide in November and the only North Carolina closure. The Crabtree Sears Auto Center will close in September.

The company says it notified employees about the closing this week.

"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," said a Sears Holdings spokesperson in a statement to ABC11. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Liquidation sales will begin as early as August 30.

Earlier this year, Sears sold the 168,000-square-foot Crabtree anchor store for nearly $20 million to CVM Holdings, the mall owner, as part of leaseback agreement, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Sears Holdings also says other stores may close.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," said a company spokesperson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingretailsearsshoppingstore closingRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Black Civil War historian calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
'We've got to stop this:' FBI teams up with Wake officials on hoax threats
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Show More
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, is found dead in dryer
More News