Raleigh's newest Halloween store, the Tilted Stage , has thousands of costumes available for rent.The store took over the popular Old Hughie and Louie's costume shop.This year they're seeing the best costumes are all about the Renaissance.According to Google's Frightgeist, Fornite has topped the list across the nation and in the Triangle as the top costume followed by a pirate, Spiderman, mermaids and wonder woman.