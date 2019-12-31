Shopping

Triangle's last Kmart store set to close

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the end of an era for what was once a major retailer in the Triangle.

The last Kmart store in Raleigh is officially closing.

The store at 8701 Six Forks Road officially announced that it is liquidating all of its items in preparation of official closure by mid-February.

Sears Holding, Kmart's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and has been closing Sears and Kmart stores across the country.

Once the Raleigh store closes, there will be three remaining Kmart stores in North Carolina - Clemmons, Kill Devil Hills, and Waynesville.
