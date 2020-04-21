Two Smithfield Foods workers at Tar Heel plant test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel is still operating despite at least two employees testing positive for COVID-19.The workers said they are disappointed the company would put so many lives at risk."I feel it's greed and poor management," worker Terry Brooks said.Terry Brooks just received positive COVID-19 results. He was sent home from the hospital and is now in quarantine. The Army veteran got tested for the virus after experiencing chest tightness. He said two of his coworkers didn't show up for work because they tested positive."When the freight elevator comes up, I load their boxes for them so they can have them downstairs for the people who put meat in the boxes. He comes up there every day," said Brooks.Another Smithfield employee who works on the porkchop case ready line also tested positive.Sacha Bettis is 30 weeks pregnant and said shortness of breath is the only symptom she experienced."My heart dropped. I have kids around every day," said Bettis. "I'm never away from my kids so I automatically started thinking what if my kids have it?"The results frightened her family, including her husband who is a firefighter in Fayetteville."So now he has to get tested to make sure he's not positive. If he's positive everybody in the firehouse has to get tested," said Bettis.Fortunately, his results came back negative.Both employees said the Smithfield plant in Tar Heel needs to take action before it's too late."The place needs to be closed down. Everybody needs to be tested like they did in South Dakota," said BrooksWe reached out to Smithfield Foods, and a representative said that out of respect for employees legal privacy, the facility will not confirm COVID-19 cases in the facility. ABC11 was directed to its website. On their website, it states in part the following: