A mechanical issue was the cause of of the gas leak outside of the building, according to Johnston County Public Schools.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Choice Plus Academy in Smithfield will dismiss early due to a gas leak.

A mechanical issue was the cause of of the gas leak outside of the building, according to Johnston County Public Schools.

19 were assessed at the scene and eight were taken to a local hospital. Five of them are students and three are faculty.

Piedmont Gas responded to the scene and could not find source of the leak. There is no active gas leak at this time.