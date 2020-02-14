Society

Snapchat rolls out new feature designed to help improve mental health

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature designed to help improve users' mental health.

It's called Here For You, and it will share self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

The feature will also allow users to connect with experts on their specific topics through the app.

Snapchat is a very popular social media app with teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymental healthsnapchatsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News