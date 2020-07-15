5 skills children need to be safe while swimming

Here are five water survival skills they say your youngsters should know.
Experts say your child should be able to step or jump into water over his or her head and return to the surface. They say kids should also be able to float or tread water for one minute.
RELATED: City leaders make push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns at Fayetteville home
The third skill is to turn around in a full circle and find an exit from the water. Children should also be able to swim 25 yards to that exit.
Finally, Safe Kids Worldwide recommends that children be able to exit the water without using a ladder.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10 people die from unintentional drowning every day. Of these, two will be children younger than 14.
The CDC adds that more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except for birth defects.
Safe Kids Worldwide stresses the need to always pay close attention to children around the water.