94-year-old WWII veteran becomes barista at family coffee shop

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bob "Sarge" Sargent just can't slow down. At 94, the WWII veteran and father of six is the newest barista at Salvation Coffee Co, a shop owned by his granddaughter and son-in-law who is also a veteran in Burlington, N.C.
"I don't know when the end will be, but, I do know I am enjoying all the life God's given me, every minute of it," Sargent said.
Sarge has seen a lot in his life with a career in the Navy, 31 years at GM in Flint, Michigan, 12 years in ministry and managing an Elon University housing development for 17 years.
He still works as a handyman around Elon.
"I've been around," Sargent said. "I've had about four or five jobs, I even tried retiring. It didn't fit my pistol at all. I can't stand to do nothing!"
Sarge's latest gig as a barista is one he's really enjoying. He doesn't allow his family to pay him for his latte skills.
'It's an outlet," Sargent said. "I enjoy it because they don't pay me any money and I don't ask for it. It's my privilege. I like to mingle with people."
Mingling with customers is one of the parts of the job Sarge loves. He also loves answering questions about his long and active life, especially when people ask his secret.
"I get asked that quite a bit," Sargent explained. "One solid answer is there are two things that happened in my life. First thing was DNA that I inherited from my mother. She lived to be 94 and her mother was in the '90s before she died. She was taking care of old people!"
Sarge said his faith is the second part of his secret.
"At 28-years-old, Jesus found me in church one morning changed my life. And, I want you to know he did everything I needed and I live with joy ever since. That was two things as to absolutely why my life was extended. That's it. I don't guarantee anybody a long life if they follow that but it happened for me."
