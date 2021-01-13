Apple partners with Saint Augustine's University as part of HBCU technology education hub

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Apple is partnering with Saint Augustine's University for a first-of-its-kind education hub for Historically black colleges and universities.
The tech giant is launching the Propel Center, which intends to be a global hub for innovation and learning for the HBCU community.
In North Carolina, students at Saint Augustine's and Elizabeth City State University will have access to technology support, career opportunities and fellowship programs. The center will offer a range of educational tracks in AI, machine learning, social justice, app development, design and more. Experts from Apple will develop the curricula and provide mentorship.
The Propel Center will have a physical campus in Atlanta. The center is part of Apple's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
