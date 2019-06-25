Bailey's 'Share the Love' donates to NC food bank for every ring sold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bailey's Fine Jewelry is giving you another reason to "put a ring on it."
Starting July 1, Bailey's will donate 250 meals to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for every engagement ring purchased.
"We're in the Love business at Bailey's and that means more than just jewelry," said Trey Bailey of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "It's vital to us to show our love back to the communities we're fortunate enough to work and live in through our actions. Donating to the Food Bank through our Say I Do, Share the Love campaign is one essential and impactful way we can give back and fight hunger right here at home."
And to start the "Say I Do, Share the Love campaign, Bailey's is giving away a 1 ct. diamond ring.
You can enter by donating non-perishable items at each Bailey's location - at Cameron Village and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, or in Greenville or Rocky Mount. You can also donate online.
The winner will be announced August 12.
