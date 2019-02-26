SOCIETY

Carrboro officer talks about joining academy at 42 years old

EMBED </>More Videos

Not too many police officers start the academy at 42 years old.

By
CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Not too many police officers start the academy at 42 years old.

Lori McLamb did though.

"A lot of us aren't really put here to do one thing and it's never late to try," she said. "If it works out, great. You gotta give it a go and that's what I did."



After nearly 20 years in the medical field, she said she joined the police academy in Carrboro after moving with her husband and two kids from Florida to North Carolina.

"I had to scratch the itch. If not I wouldn't have been happy," she said.

McLamb said she thought about it before she turned 30 but she said having two small children made it too difficult. Her inspiration came from an officer she had as a patient in Jacksonville, FL.

"I literally thought the ship had sailed because, in most states, you age out," she said. "But, I found out in North Carolina that if you can pass the requirements of the academy that they'd be more than happy to have you. I was old enough to be many of cadets' mothers."

She said one other Carrboro officer went through the academy with her daughter, and another went through it at the age of 50.

"The multi-tasking is probably one of the hardest things I've ever done and learning a totally new trade at that age is not easy," McLamb said.

She's now a K-9 officer and said that took years of training to get up to speed.

It's one of the reasons she was also drawn to policing. McLamb worked with dogs for more than 15 years and volunteered for FEMA as a search and rescue handler.

"I was used to talking to people," she said. "It was just a different hat I was literally wearing and a different context. It's challenging. I've always been drawn to difficult things and I like the officers I work with. I like being able to serve my community and I like people. I find them interesting."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolice officeremploymentjobsCarrboro
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Andrea Harris a Triangle trailblazer in minority development and business
Clock ticking for Fayetteville motel owners to comply with ordinance
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh man grieving after police say his wife and daughter killed 5 relatives
Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into Wake County deputy
Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation
Mark Harris announces he won't run in new 9th district election
Proposed bill would require bikes driven on roads to be registered
Chapel Hill attempted banning the use of cell phones while driving in 2012
Clock ticking for Fayetteville motel owners to comply with ordinance
Troubleshooter helps Triangle mom get security deposit back after baby shower
Show More
Walgreens employee shot on Valentine's Day leaves hospital
NASA astronaut, NC State grad ready for first space flight
Canes hockey at Carter-Finley Stadium? It might happen
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into police car in Apex
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
More News