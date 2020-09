ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.The new art installation, called "King Chad," was created by Nikkolas Smith, who says the art was a full circle moment for him as a former Disney Imagineer.Smith says he is so thankful to be able to honor Boseman's life and purpose in this way and says he is grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of his journey as an artist.The art installation is located in front of the former ESPN zone.