SOCIETY

Chick-fil-A goes above and beyond to help teacher who forgot her purse

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A employees wanted to brighten the day of a teacher who left her purse at the restaurant. (KAMC-ABC)

Teacher Lindsey Jones was on her way home from winter break when she realized she had forgotten her purse at Chick-fil-A where she had eaten three hours earlier. Jones was worried she would not have any of her belongings when she returned to teaching after break, but employees at the restaurant went above and beyond to help her out.

Jones was driving from Central Texas to New Mexico. She had stopped by Chick-fil-A in Lubbock, Texas for a bite to eat on Friday afternoon.

"I was working drive-thru and heard the phone ring, and [Jones] was kind of frantic saying she was like three hours away and she left her purse here," said Darcey Cuellar, director of hospitality.

Jones offered to pay the overnight shipping fees to get her purse in time, but the restaurant's employees decided to brighten up her day.

Cuellar and Casey Kovar, director of operations, decided to pay for the overnight shipping and even included gift cards and other freebies. The purse was delivered the next day and Jones turned to Facebook to express her gratitude to the employees.

"This situation completely restored my faith in humanity! Not only was my purse found by good, honest people, but they also went above and beyond to help fix a problem that was 1000% my fault to begin with!" she wrote in the post.



The post received thousands of likes, but Cuellar and Kovar stated it is "just what they do."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodchick-fil-abuzzworthyrestaurantgood samaritan
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News