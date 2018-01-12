Teacher Lindsey Jones was on her way home from winter break when she realized she had forgotten her purse at Chick-fil-A where she had eaten three hours earlier. Jones was worried she would not have any of her belongings when she returned to teaching after break, but employees at the restaurant went above and beyond to help her out.Jones was driving from Central Texas to New Mexico. She had stopped by Chick-fil-A in Lubbock, Texas for a bite to eat on Friday afternoon."I was working drive-thru and heard the phone ring, and [Jones] was kind of frantic saying she was like three hours away and she left her purse here," said Darcey Cuellar, director of hospitality.Jones offered to pay the overnight shipping fees to get her purse in time, but the restaurant's employees decided to brighten up her day.Cuellar and Casey Kovar, director of operations, decided to pay for the overnight shipping and even included gift cards and other freebies. The purse was delivered the next day and Jones turned to Facebook to express her gratitude to the employees."This situation completely restored my faith in humanity! Not only was my purse found by good, honest people, but they also went above and beyond to help fix a problem that was 1000% my fault to begin with!" she wrote in the post.The post received thousands of likes, but Cuellar and Kovar stated it is "just what they do."