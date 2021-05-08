Rev. Barber, clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of bodycam tape in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clergy marched in Elizabeth City Saturday to demand transparency in release of bodycam footage in the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank deputies.Rev. Barber was joined by Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman in leading a march with other clergy members. A rally followed the march with speakers such as Rev. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches; Rev. Javan Leach, pastor of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City; Rev. Greg Drumwright, organizer of Justice 4 the Next Generation and Rev. Hanna Broome, a presiding elder in the AME Zion Church.Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown's family was also present.Each speaker spoke about the demands for truth, transparency and accountability."20 seconds, not enough. 20 minutes, not enough. We want to see the whole tape," said Brown's aunt of a judge's ruling to only show the family a fraction of the bodycam video.that Andrew Brown's family will be able to view less than 20 minutes of the nearly two-hour video.