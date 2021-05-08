Andrew Brown Jr.

Rev. Barber, clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of bodycam tape in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Rev. Barber, clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of Brown shooting bodycam

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clergy marched in Elizabeth City Saturday to demand transparency in release of bodycam footage in the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank deputies.

Rev. Barber was joined by Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman in leading a march with other clergy members. A rally followed the march with speakers such as Rev. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches; Rev. Javan Leach, pastor of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City; Rev. Greg Drumwright, organizer of Justice 4 the Next Generation and Rev. Hanna Broome, a presiding elder in the AME Zion Church.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s family will only view 20 minutes of nearly 2 hours of body cam video, judge rules

Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown's family was also present.

Each speaker spoke about the demands for truth, transparency and accountability.

"20 seconds, not enough. 20 minutes, not enough. We want to see the whole tape," said Brown's aunt of a judge's ruling to only show the family a fraction of the bodycam video.

A judge ruled Thursday that Andrew Brown's family will be able to view less than 20 minutes of the nearly two-hour video.

Body camera footage isn't public record in North Carolina -- what this means for police transparency in an era of reform

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncandrew brown jr.deputy involved shootingbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW BROWN JR.
Brown's family will only be allowed to view 20 minutes of body cam video
Some say Andrew Brown shooting deepened the racial divide in Elizabeth City
'Get justice': Andrew Brown Jr.'s family calls for accountability
Special coverage: The Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldier charged in shooting death of 22-year-old woman
Massive pipeline running from TX to NJ shuts down after cyberattack
WEATHER: Warm, pleasant Mother's Day weekend ahead
April jobs reports fuels debate over higher wages, unemployment checks
Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive
I-540 lanes reopen after 30 car pileup in Wake County
Ohio lawmaker caught driving during Zoom meeting
Show More
Unclaimed bodies in NC: Could rising funeral costs be part of the problem?
Woman dead after being shot outside Fayetteville home, police say
Here's when NC Zoo could break ground on Asia expansion
Teen turns self in after 19-year-old found stabbed to death in Wilson
Woman trying to buy car online falls prey to gift card scam
More TOP STORIES News