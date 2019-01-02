SOCIETY

Cumberland County man wins $10 million on scratch-off game, plans to pay off wife's student loans

A Cumberland County man became the first person to win $10 million from the Colossal Cash scratch-off game.

Demetrius Underwood, of Eastover, stopped at the EPCO 3 Way Food Mart on Dunn Road on Saturday and when he was there, he purchased a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I bought the thirteenth ticket on the roll," Underwood said. "I always get the thirteenth, but for some reason, this time I also asked for the fourteenth."

Underwood didn't win anything on the first ticket, but then he scratched off the second ticket.

"I jumped out of the car and started yelling for my wife," Underwood said. "We just didn't believe it. We were speechless."

On Monday, Underwood claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the option of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He took home $4,230,069 after the required state and federal tax withholdings

He said he plans to use the money to pay his mortgage and his wife's student loans. "It's a dream come true to be debt free," Underwood said. "It's a huge blessing."
