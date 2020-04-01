Coronavirus

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children's books online to kids everywhere.

The "9 to 5" singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.



Additionally, she's working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children's book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
CORONAVIRUS
Special Olympics NC encourages athletes with 30-day challenge
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
Seniors get creative to cope with coronavirus isolation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 9 Butner inmates, 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
VIDEO: NC paramedic nearly hit by driver on front lawn
Pregnant women forced to choose spouse or doula during COVID-19 crisis
NC nonprofit builds emergency hospital in NYC
Apex catering service cooks to help each other, first responders
Show More
Can't make rent? Here's what you need to know
Kroger giving 'hero bonus' to employees during COVID-19 pandemic
Wake passes Mecklenburg to become most populous NC county
NC parents: Spectrum technician exposed twin boys to COVID-19
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
More TOP STORIES News