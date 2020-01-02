Fine Art Wedding Show coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brides will have the option to shop ideas at a new bridal show in Raleigh.
"I like to say to the brides, 'your great-grandchildren will be fighting over my painting,'" artist Dan Nelson said.
Nelson paints wedding portraits live. He said he couldn't miss the Fine Art Wedding Show in Raleigh.
"It was the name that got my attention--fine art. Man, somebody is ringing my bell," Nelson said.
For the first time, art, shopping and weddings will come together in the Triangle for the Fine Art Wedding Show.
"We wanted them to come in and actually see what it's like to see a live painting and what it's like to meet with some vendors that maybe can make some good bridesmaid gifts for some of their friends," said show creator Michelle Butler.
Butler spent 13 years as a wedding photographer, showcasing some of her work in her own magazine, The Carolinas. But when she went to bridal shows to meet brides, she realized something was missing.
"Being in the wedding industry that long, we've seen a lot of wedding shows, but we haven't seen one that really was like a fine art inspired show," Butler said. Now, she's working with artists like Nelson who paint or create in other ways so every bride will have the perfect vendors to create the perfect day.
Michelle's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, so a portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to research.
The show runs January 4-5 at the Raleigh Convention Center.
