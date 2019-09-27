Society

Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia in response to oil rig attack

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg soldiers will be headed to Saudi Arabia as part of a response to an attack in the country.

Two Saudi oil facilities were bombed on Sept. 14. American intelligence insists Iran was behind the attack.

President Donald Trump and the Pentagon announced Sept. 20 that troops and defensive military equipment would be sent to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Now we're learning more specifics: The Pentagon said 200 troops along with a Patriot missile batter and four radar systems will be delivered to Saudi Arabia.

Fort Bragg officials confirmed to ABC11 that some locals soldiers will be part of that deployment.
