Foul play suspected in deaths of Green Beret and Army veteran in Fort Bragg training area

Foul play is suspected in the deaths of two men found dead in the Fort Bragg training area Wednesday afternoon, a defense official tells ABC News.The official said no weapon was found at the scene.The men were identified as Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II and 44-year-old Timothy Dumas.Lavigne was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Special Operations Command.Dumas is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is a resident of Pinehurst."The loss of a Soldier is always tragic," said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, commander of HHC, U.S. Army Special Operations Command "Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."Lavigne, 37 enlisted in the Army in 2001.He has been deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism.The deaths are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.