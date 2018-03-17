A Washington State Girl Scout is one tough cookie as she is back in business selling cookies after she was nearly robbed.Last weekend, two young men tried to rob Haliyah Dubois' cookie stand right outside of a Tacoma grocery store."When he was demanding money, he actually raised his shirt and she saw what she believed to be a handgun tucked in his waistband," said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.During the incident, the suspects were scared off after Dubois' mother alerted passersby.Her mom's heroic action is something she says she's proud of, "I think she was really brave to stand up to them," said Dubois.Following the attempted robbery, the Girl Scout now hangs a sign on her stand proclaiming, "You can't keep a girl scout down."Former marines even volunteer to stay at her stand since the suspects have not been caught.Dubois is now back and confident in selling cookies to help her troop go camping and to help make care packages for the homeless.Customers are also impressed their bravery and perseverance of turning a bitter experience into a story as sweet as the cookies she's selling."Respect to these girls. They must have been scared," said a customer. "How cool is that? To stand up, stand tall, and if you fall off the horse you get back on the saddle."