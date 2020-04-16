Ways you can donate to Triangle groups providing food and care packages

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As some school districts end their meal distribution programs, other Triangle groups are stepping up to feed the community.
On Thursday, NC Healthcare Association delivered 300 meals to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill as part of the organization's Feed the Soul campaign.
Each week, the group delivers donated food from local restaurants to hospitals around the Triangle and beyond.
"So far we've delivered at least 2,000 meals. It's been about three weeks of deliveries," said Carolina Daly, a member advocacy coordinator with the association. "Honestly, it is one of the most gratifying things that has come out of this. It's what keeps me going, you know."
The organization has raised $50,000 from individual donations. You can donate here.
At Beyu Caffee in Durham, staff prepared food for 1400 families this week through the Durham Public Schools Foundation, and they have delivered meals to 200 health care workers at Duke.
Beyu Caffee's Feed the Frontlines initiative is a weekly effort the community can also support here.
Starting Monday, April 20, Healthy Start Academy Charter School and Chicken Hut in Durham are teaming up to serve children and families breakfast and lunch every week through the shutdown.
"It's just a blessing to whom much is given, much is required," said Aronda Hill, director of operations at Healthy Start Academy.
"We give from our hearts. We just want to make sure everyone is taken care of," said Trey Tabb, owner of Chicken Hut.
Little City Brewery in Raleigh and Wine to Water are also supporting service workers.
Every Thursday and Friday from 3 - 6p, those who register will receive a meal and care package at onsite.
