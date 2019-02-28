black history month

Historical marker planned for Franklin Street to honor 'Chapel Hill 9'

The Town of Chapel Hill has dedicated a site for a permanent historical marker recognizing the Chapel Hill 9.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Chapel Hill has dedicated a site for a permanent historical marker recognizing the Chapel Hill 9.

The Chapel Hill 9 was a group of young men from Chapel Hill's all-black Lincoln High School that held a sit-in at Colonial Drug Store on Feb. 28, 1960.

Harold Foster (18), William Cureton (18), John Farrington (17), Earl Geer (16), David Mason Jr. (17), Clarence Merritt Jr. (17), James Merritt (16), Douglas Perry (17) and Albert Williams (16) are the men who made up the Chapel Hill 9.

The historical marker will be installed in 2020, the 60th anniversary of the event, outside West End Wine Bar--which occupies the building where Colonial Drug used to be.

