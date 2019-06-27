Johnston County encourages well water testing amid contamination fears

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County warned thousands of families that their well water could be contaminated with uranium, radium and radon, following a similar warning from Wake County.
Johnston County is now alerting people in the northern and western parts to get their well water tested as well.
This only applies to people who have private wells. Those who pay a water bill or have public water are not affected.
This video is from a previous story.
Earlier this week, Wake County warned people in the eastern part of the county that as many as 6,000 private wells could be contaminated with potential cancer-causing elements.
For more information, you can contact the Johnston County Environmental Health Department at 919-989-5180.
