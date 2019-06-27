Society

Johnston County encourages well water testing amid contamination fears

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County warned thousands of families that their well water could be contaminated with uranium, radium and radon, following a similar warning from Wake County.

RELATED: Potentially dangerous water could be going into thousands of Wake County homes

Johnston County is now alerting people in the northern and western parts to get their well water tested as well.

This only applies to people who have private wells. Those who pay a water bill or have public water are not affected.

This video is from a previous story.

Earlier this week, Wake County warned people in the eastern part of the county that as many as 6,000 private wells could be contaminated with potential cancer-causing elements.

For more information, you can contact the Johnston County Environmental Health Department at 919-989-5180.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjohnston countysafetywaterdrinking water
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 27
Show More
21-year-old woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas
Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus
Fayetteville police identify man killed in overnight shooting
More TOP STORIES News