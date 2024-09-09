Kate Middleton says she has completed chemotherapy 6 months after announcing cancer diagnosis

Kate said in a video message that she has completed chemotherapy and is now doing what she can to "stay cancer free."

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is opening up about her health six months after announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, the wife of Prince William and a mom of three, said in a video message Monday that she has completed chemotherapy.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, 42, said in the video message shared by Kensington Palace. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Kate went onto describe her cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone," adding of the perspective it's given her, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing what the palace described as "planned abdominal surgery" in January.

She has not revealed publicly what type of cancer she faced, nor exact details of her treatment beyond that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."

In her new update, Kate announced that she plans to focus on remaining "cancer free" and will take on a few additional public duties after remaining out of the public spotlight for most of the past year.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Since March, she has been seen only a few times publicly, including attending Trooping the Colour in June and watching the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prior to attending Trooping the Colour in June, Kate shared a health update, saying she was "making good progress" while undergoing chemotherapy but was not "out of the woods yet."

Kate said at the time that her treatment would continue "for a few more months," adding, "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Kate's absence from public duties came at the same time that her father-in-law, King Charles III, also faced a cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles was diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify the type of cancer, the stage of cancer or the type of treatment.

Charles also spent time away from public duties before returning to a modified schedule of public engagements in late April.

The king's first public royal engagement since his own cancer diagnosis was a visit to a cancer treatment center in London.