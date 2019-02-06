SOCIETY

Marie Kondo tidying up: Why now could be the time to shop at thrift stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Now could the best time to score big in thrift stores, thanks to the massive success of Netflix's "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo."

By
Now could the best time to score big in thrift stores, thanks to the massive success of Netflix's "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo."

The craze is all over social media, encouraging people to "tidy up" around their homes.

Kondo is a Japanese organizational consultant and author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up."

In recent months, Kondo has transitioned to hosting her own show, and people are tuning in. Among those accepting the tidying up challenge, is Clayton resident Alicia Carter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Carter watched the show and immediately called her husband.

"And I was like, crying. He was like 'You're crying on a TV show?'"

Carter said as she stood in front of trash bags full of household items.

"And I was like, 'Yes! You have to see it!'"

After the show, Carter took Condos advice and cleaned up her drawers as well, incorporating her special folding technique.
Though her items will be donated, others who are tidying up in the Triangle are turning their clutter into cash, selling clothing, shoes, purses, and jewelry that do not "spark joy" to places like Clothes Mentor.

Vikki Cook with Clothes Mentor said that January is typically a busy month for the resale store.

"But this is definitely busier than we've ever seen," Cook said.

Clothes Mentor pays cash for goods on the spot. Cook said normally, women will bring in two or three trash bags to sell, but now the stores are seeing "up to six, seven, and eight trash bags."

Aside from a tidier home, cleaning up has health benefits, said Dr. Cathy Forneris with UNC Department of Psychiatry. She said the reasons are multifaceted.

"One of the jobs of the brain is to help us organize the world around us and our sense are constantly taking in information about our environment," Dr. Forneris said. "When surrounded by clutter and disorganization, the brain cannot perform it's organization duties."

Forneris said that can lead to a decrease in focus, decrease in attention and productivity at work and home.

It can also lead to negative emotions, like anxiety depression, or the general feeling of being overwhelmed.

Forneris said the benefit of tidying up is "in addition to reducing risks of the aforementioned problems and issues, we can actually generate positive emotions, such as a sense of calm, satisfaction or joy."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomenetflixwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Black History Month: U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Triangle
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
More Society
Top Stories
'Joke was on me': Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at autistic son
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
WATCH: Pollen floats off Cary bush in February
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Warrants: Sexually explicit messages led police to arrest Durham man
1 dead after car overturns in Wake County
2-year-old gets stuck in claw machine
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Show More
3 workers pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
More News