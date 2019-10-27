Missing 15-year-old Weldon girl found, Silver Alert canceled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found Saturday night, officials say.Weldon Police Chief Christopher Davis said Rosa Elizabeth Underdue was found safe shortly after the Silver Alert went out to the public.Police said Underdue, who was last seen on Maple Street.The 15-year-old was described as standing 5-foot 4-inches and weighs 135 pounds, she has long brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on Rosa Elizabeth Underdue is asked to call the Weldon Police Department at (252) 536-1154 or 911.