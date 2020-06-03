Coronavirus

UNC social worker creates coloring book to help kids cope during COVID-19 pandemic

By
In the midst of this pandemic, everyone has a lot of emotions-including your children. That's why licensed clinical social worker Lindsey Atkins said she created Joey the Kangaroo.

"They can experience the character going through it and find something about themselves in the character and hopefully learn something about themselves and how they can handle things," said Lindsey Atkins, UNC licensed clinical social worker.

The book explains the feelings of a young kangaroo dealing with the pandemic. It also includes black and white illustrations, so kids can get creative.

"Another way in addition to storytelling that kids are able to process feelings and experiences without words is through art," Atkins said.

Atkins said she hopes kids and parents can use the book to start tough conversations and remember it's all going to be okay.

"My main goal is for parents and children to know that talking about and thinking about this together is actually very helpful for children," Atkins said.

There is a Spanish and English version of the book online. You can find it here.

Also Wake, Durham, Johnston and Cumberland counties plan to start handing out copies of the book to families at the various free lunch locations.
