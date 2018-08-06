SOCIETY

Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapcat surgery

By
Perfect teeth. Flawless skin. No warts or wrinkles. The images are becoming commonplace.

But now, doctors are raising the red flag about our obsession with our images on selfies and social media.

In fact, some doctors have coined an unofficial name for it: "Snapchat Dysmorphia."

According to an opinion piece in a recent edition of the JAMA Facial and Plastic Surgery, "The pervasiveness of these filtered images can take a toll on one's self-esteem, make one feel inadequate for not looking a certain way in the real world, and may even act as a trigger and lead to body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)."

They're seeing an increasing number of patients seeking cosmetic surgery for the express purpose of trying to look like their filtered images on selfies.

The medical experts are calling the trend "alarming," and say these altered images are "blurring the line between reality and fantasy" for some people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysnapchatselfie
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
More Society
Top Stories
Victims ID'd in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Police warning parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
At least 91 dead after quake rocks Indonesian tourist island
Professional basketball team comes to Raleigh
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
More News