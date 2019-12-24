Society

Rapper DaBaby gives gifts to 200 kids in Charlotte for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wearing a sweatshirt that read "Billion Dollar Baby," rapper DaBaby was sharing the wealth in the spirit of the holiday season.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, organized an event at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte to give underprivileged kids a full Christmas experience. The rapper who grew up in Charlotte gave the lucky kids got XBox game systems, bikes, headphones and other toys. Santa Claus was on hand, too.

"I always asked to be blessed enough to bless others," he told WBTV. "That's what's going on."

"Thank you so much for being a sponsor for these kids," said a grateful parent.

DaBaby is nominated for two Grammy awards and is in Charlotte for his "KIRK" tour.

DaBaby's mother was there to help out with the effort. She was proud to see her son give back.

"It's just such a blessing," she said. "It's so amazing. My heart is elated."
