Society

Saint Augustine's University: A survival story of spirit and pride

Related topics:
societyblack history monthrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cumberland, Johnston counties hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
A look at Shaw's rich history: The oldest HBCU in the South
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
Show More
Person who fled traffic stop shot by Rocky Mount officer
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Several gas stations hit in Wake County armed robberies
Driver killed when car goes off I-95 and into pond in Selma
WCPSS votes to bring students back to classroom Feb. 15
More TOP STORIES News