Sampson County woman gets million dollar lottery win on Mother's Day

Vielka Roman is a million dollar mama! The Autryville woman got the gift of a lifetime after her sister's present turned into $1.3 million!On Mother's Day, Vielka and her sister visited the Carlie C's IGA on Cedar Creek Road following a Mother's Day meal. Her sister purchased a Carolina Cash 5 ticket since it was her favorite game.The following day, Roman and her fiancé Al headed to the mountains to continue the Mother's Day festivities. On the way, Viekla asked Al to check the numbers.Using the app, he put in the numbers and confetti started to fly over the screen. Realizing they had won, the pair immediately made a u-turn and rushed to Raleigh to claim their prize.Sunday's jackpot was the third largest in Carolina Cash 5 history, totaling $1,354,174. After required state and federal withholdings, Roman took home $958,078. She plans to use the prize to make life easier by paying off the house and car. She also plans to help her sister and children.