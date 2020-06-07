'End Racism Now': A bright yellow message written in the heart of downtown Raleigh

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement in Washington D.C., volunteers with CAM Raleigh spent 6 hours Sunday morning turning a block of W. Martin Street into the largest mural yet in downtown Raleigh.
The street-art comes as a result of George Floyd demonstrations across the state and the country as a whole.
"End Racism Now" mural painted on West Martin St. in downtown Raleigh. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/chYGdB5Are— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 7, 2020
An artist named Kyle had plans of going to the beach but immediately canceled his plans to come mark the letters with tape. The mural was finished by 7 a.m.
Charman Driver, one of the organizers, says she called Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin on Saturday to see if they would be allowed to paint the message on the 100 block of Hillsborough Street, in front of the Confederate obelisk by the North Carolina State Capitol building but discouraged the action because it was state property.
However, Baldwin encouraged volunteers to paint it in front of the contemporary art museum.
"It feels great. It's beautiful and it amplifies our voices," said Driver. "We just have to keep the momentum moving. Keep going, pushing, pressing, we are going to get the statues removed, we're not going to stop and we want to do it peacefully."
I’ve seen a lot of parents out here showing their young children the mural on West Martin Street #EndRacismNow pic.twitter.com/2L97sfYSRj— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 7, 2020
Charman says this was a good way to get community participation but they aren't completely satisfied, they believe they still have a long way to go and want to do a similar mural in front of the Confederate statues.