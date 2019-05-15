These are the sexiest accents in America, apparently

What do you consider the sexiest accent in the United States?
Big Seven Travel surveyed its 1.5 million social followers and ranked them from most attractive to least.
Coming in at No. 1, that Texas drawl -- described as a Southern accent with a twist.
Bostonian and New York accents took second and third place.
The Chicago accent ranked No. 5, and the "subtle and sweet" Midwestern accent took 16th place.
A California accent came in at No. 10. It is described as a general American accent, but with long vowel sounds.''
North Carolina's "High Tider" was ranked No. 35.
America's least attractive accent? Big Seven Travel says that's the Long Islander.
Find the complete list here to compare your opinion to their rankings.
