FEEL GOOD

UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a night to remember for Anthony "Tony" Leonard of Fayetteville. The 45-year-old cancer survivor received wish number 63 from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation. (Credit: Fill Your Bucket Foundation)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
It was a night to remember for Fayetteville resident Anthony "Tony" Leonard.

The 45-year-old cancer survivor received a wish off of his bucket list from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation.

Leonard, who's battling stage four stomach cancer, attended the first matchup of the season between Duke and Carolina at the Dean Smith Center with his family.



He and his wife, along with four of their five sons, were able to see the game in person thanks to tickets donated by a member of the Ram's Club.

Before the big game, the Leonards were also treated to a meal at Top of the Hill and many more Tar Heel surprises.

The family got to meet former player Eric Montross and plan to visit the basketball museum.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Leonard was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

The cancer returned just after his five-year cancer-free anniversary and has now spread to his lymph nodes and three other organs.

He's had organs removed to prevent the disease from spreading even more.

The Fill Your Bucket List Foundation was created to support adults with cancer by making wishes come true.

Leonard's wish was number 63 for the organization, and it hopes to provide its 100th wish by the end of 2018.

The nonprofit is run completely on donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodcancerUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballDuke Blue Devilsabc11 togetherChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Apex Friendship football seniors forge unique bond
ABC11 viewers step up to help Wake County children with school supplies
More feel good
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News