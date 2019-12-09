UPC barcode inventor, George Laurer, dies at 94 in Wendell home

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- George J. Laurer, the man who invented the Universal Product Code (UPC) barcode and called Wendell his home died on Thursday. He was 94.
The groundbreaking electrical engineer worked at IBM for over three decades and produced over a dozen patents for scanning and computer memory devices, including one of the first handheld wand scanners for reading barcodes, according to the Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory.
Laurer's funeral is set for Monday morning in Wendell.
