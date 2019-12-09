Society

UPC barcode inventor, George Laurer, dies at 94 in Wendell home

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- George J. Laurer, the man who invented the Universal Product Code (UPC) barcode and called Wendell his home died on Thursday. He was 94.

The groundbreaking electrical engineer worked at IBM for over three decades and produced over a dozen patents for scanning and computer memory devices, including one of the first handheld wand scanners for reading barcodes, according to the Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory.

Laurer's funeral is set for Monday morning in Wendell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywendellhistorytechnologyobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings in Raleigh
Expect a wave of rollercoaster weather this week
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
86-year-old Durham man dies after crash where SUV went airborne
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Man, woman facing DWI, child abuse charges in Wayne Co.
86-year-old struck by car in Raleigh dies; driver charged
Show More
Police investigating after robbery at La Quinta Inn in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating after man shot in leg
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
UNC Tar Heels to play against Temple in Military Bowl
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting near NCSU
More TOP STORIES News