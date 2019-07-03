july 4th

Why do we celebrate July 4th with fireworks? History of Independence Day displays goes back to Founding Fathers

If it seems like fireworks have been a staple of Independence Day in the U.S. since almost the beginning, that's because they have, AccuWeather explains.

Fireworks have been a part of cultural celebrations -- especially in China -- for centuries, but our Founding Fathers were quick to adopt it as a show of patriotic pride.

RELATED: Your ultimate guide to make the most of July 4th

In 1776, then-future President John Adams sent a letter to his wife, Abigail, outlining how the country's declared independence from England should be celebrated. He wrote that the day should be marked with "pomp & parade, with shews [shows], games, sports, bonfires, bells and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more [sic]."

The next year, a July 4th fireworks display in Philadelphia began and ended with 13 rockets, according to American University historian James R. Heintze.

"The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated," he wrote. "Every thing was conducted with the greatest order and decorum, and the face of joy and gladness was universal."

By about five years later, the fireworks shows included a wide variety of types of fireworks such as serpents, wheels, table rockets, cherry trees, fountains and sunflowers.

So there you have it: We celebrate our independence with fireworks and picnics because that's the way our founders intended it to be.

SEE ALSO: Best cities to celebrate July 4th, according to WalletHub
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society4th of julyaccuweatherjuly fourthhistoryu.s. & worldjuly 4thfireworks
JULY 4TH
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4
Barbecue sauce map: Which style does each state search for?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
2nd teacher accused of having fake credentials is wife of first
4 Triangle stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Show More
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
70-year-old disqualified from Los Angeles Marathon for cheating
Texas teen mows front lawn into U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
UNC System changes AP exam policy for all its schools
More TOP STORIES News