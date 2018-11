EMBED >More News Videos After celebrating his 100th birthday at Chick Fil A, this regular customer was given free food for the rest of his life.

What would you do for your 106th birthday? One Arizona woman decided she wanted to celebrate her big day at Taco Bell.Myrtis Jewel Painter was born in 1912 and moved to Phoenix in 1932."What's it like to be 106 years old? I don't walk as good," Painter said.Her birthday meal consisted of an enchilada and a taco.